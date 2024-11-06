Bills K Tyler Bass earns national honor after game-winning kick vs. Dolphins
In a development that will shock nobody, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his play in the team’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. The veteran specialist made a 61-yard field goal in the contest’s final seconds to all but assure the victory and move Buffalo to 7-2 on the 2024 season, strengthening its already considerable lead within the AFC East.
Bass’ final-minute kick, which is now the longest field goal in franchise history, was perhaps unanticipated given his recent woes. He made just 82.8% of his kicks throughout the 2023 campaign before going two-of-five in the postseason, his struggles persisting into the 2024 season as he connected on just 80% of his field goals and 92.9% of his extra points entering Week 9. He had even missed an extra point earlier in the Dolphins bout before hitting the upright on another; the 27-year-old never let his confidence waver, however, coming through when his team needed him most.
His pivotal make sparked emotional reactions from those at all levels of the Buffalo organization, including head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen. Bills Mafia even celebrated his score in traditional Buffalo faithful fashion—by donating money to the Ten Lives Club, a cause that Bass has supported in the past. McDermott spoke about Bass earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors during his Wednesday media availability, again reiterating his faith in the kicker.
“That was a big-time kick in a big-time moment of the game,” McDermott said. “I think it just shows you what he’s capable of. You’ve got to be tough-minded in order to do that, and he executed. I don’t think we need to think twice about where he’s at or anything like that. He just showed us where he’s at, and that was a big-time play for us, and certainly the outcome was the outcome. The journey continues and we’re moving forward, and so is he. Extremely proud of him and looking forward to more of him just being the player that he is and is capable of being.”
This is the first time that Bass has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, per Bills PR. He’s now nine-for-nine in his career on final-minute kicks in either the fourth quarter of overtime, according to the team; he’ll look to build on his strong Week 9 outing when Buffalo takes on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday.
