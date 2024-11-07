Bills vs. Colts: 5 storylines to watch in NFL Week 10
This article was produced in conjunction with Cover 1, a leading voice in making the intricacies of Buffalo Bills football digestible. Be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel and podcast feeds.
The Buffalo Bills are riding high, as they're winners of four straight contests with a four-game lead in the AFC East. They can now focus on building on their AFC resume when they visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM. Here are five storylines to watch for when Buffalo visits Indy for a Week 10 bout.
Playoffs? Playoffs?
Those famous words were uttered by then-Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Mora, the elder about his 2001 team, but he could have been talking about the 2024 season, as well. Despite being 4-5, the Colts are only a game out of the seventh seed and are playing for their playoff lives on Sunday. The Bills need to enter with the same urgency as they have their eyes on the No. 1 overall seed while also trying to keep the second seed locked down. If the postseason started today, Buffalo would host Denver, but Indianapolis is only one game out of that seventh spot.
Related: What Josh Allen said about Bills re-signing DTs Quinton Jefferson and Jordan Phillips
What's Old is New
The Bills had two roster spots available after placing Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve and releasing Mike Edwards on Tuesday, filling those holes Wednesday with a pair of former Bills' defensive tackles in Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson. Beane already made his huge swing when he acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Browns a couple of weeks ago. Cooper didn't play in last week's win due to a wrist injury. It would be nice if that new piece was back in the lineup, as well.
Tool Time
The Bills' defense is deployed to stop the explosives and dares a lot of opponents to try and win with death by paper cut in the run game; that said, Jonathan Taylor could pose a problem this week. He is averaging 83,7 yards per game, sixth in the NFL. The Bills are allowing 123.4 yards per game, 15th in the league. The last time Taylor played the Bills (2021) he went off for five total touchdowns and 185 yards. They'll try to prevent a repeat of that this week.
Strength of Schedule
The Bills had a nice little stretch of playing the lowly Jets, Titans, Seahawks, and Dolphins; to their credit, they took care of business and went 4-0. Now, the schedule stiffens a lot with the Colts, Chiefs, 49ers, Lions, and Rams as the next five opponents. We will truly learn where the Bills are as far as championship contenders in the next several weeks.
Related: What Bills QB Josh Allen said about building rapport with Amari Cooper amid injury
Don't Get Used to It
Sticking with the schedule, this is the last Bills 1:00 PM kick for over a month. It was kind of nice having three of the last four Bills games start at 1:00 PM, but not anymore. After Sunday, the next five weeks go like this: Chiefs 4:25 PM, BYE, 49ers 8:20 PM, Rams 4:25 PM, Lions 4:25 PM. It's nice that Buffalo gets the national spotlight, but nothing beats the comfy confines of 1:00 PM.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —