What Bills HC Sean McDermott said about WR Keon Coleman's wrist injury before Week 10
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman will not practice on Wednesday after suffering a wrist injury in his team’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that his Week 10 status has yet to be determined.
“We’ll see where things go,” McDermott said. “[Head athletic trainer] Nate [Breske] communicates with me each day. We’ll just take it one day at a time and see where things take us there.”
Coleman suffered his injury in the final minute of the Week 9 win; quarterback Josh Allen targeted him on a deep pass that was broken up by Miami safety Jordan Poyer, with the veteran defender initiating contact with the head and seemingly crushing Coleman’s hand with his helmet. The rookie pass-catcher left the game and was later seen with a taped wrist; The Athletic’s Dianna Rusinni later reported that Coleman would undergo further testing, with McDermott telling reporters on Monday that the evaluation was ongoing.
He echoed that sentiment again on Wednesday, telling the press that the team is still in the process of gathering information and that the injury could potentially sideline the rookie past this week.
“I think it could be more than just this week, but we’ll see,” McDermott said. “Again, I’ll know more, the evaluation is still ongoing here.”
Though not available for Wednesday’s practice, the sideline boss stated that Coleman is eager to get back to the field as soon as possible.
“He’s not going to be available today,” McDermott said. “I know he wants to be available, he’s a heck of a competitor, but he’s not available today and we’ll see where that takes us.”
Coleman finished Sunday’s game with one catch for 21 yards, with the unnecessary penalty he drew on Buffalo’s final drive helping set up Tyler Bass’ 61-yard game-winning field goal. He’s been the Bills’ most heavily played wide receiver through the first nine games of the 2024 campaign by a considerable margin (387 snaps), ranking second on the team in receiving yards (417) and tying for first in touchdown receptions (three). His absence would be significant for Buffalo should he be unavailable for Week 10, especially considering that five-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper is currently working through a wrist injury of his own.
