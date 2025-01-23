2024 NFL Awards: Which Bills player has best chance to win?
The NFL Awards are a big deal to players and fans alike. Betting odds are set before the season and the conversation is non-stop from training camp onward, updated by announcers and pundits with every touchdown pass, sack or big win.
To players and coaches, this is part of their career narrative, their legacy. They will forever be announced as "Please welcome, two-time NFL MVP..." or "Joining us on the broadcast, 2025 NFL Coach of the Year..." The Super Bowl is the number goal but, make no mistake, these major awards look mighty nice on the mantle for years to come.
So how 'bout dem Bills?! With three nominees, do any of them have a legit chance to win? Let's take a look.
OC Joe Brady - Assistant Coach of the Year
Joe Brady has been the difference maker for the Buffalo Bills. They're offensive has become dynamic and explosive while also running the ball more and reducing turnovers -- a system that has not only put them at the top of NFL offenses statistically but also resulted in lots of winning and a date with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.
While Brady's impact on the Bills offense and, thus, team, has been massive, he is up against stiff competition, particularly from the two coordinators from the Detroit Lions, DC Aaron Glenn and OC Ben Johnson, both of whom have recently taken head coaching jobs, Glenn with the Jets and Johnson with the Bears. This is especially true since the votes for the NFL awards are cast before the playoffs begin. Detroit's early exit and Buffalo win over the Ravens can't change a thing. One thing is for sure, whomever wins, Brady is undeniably deserving -- and will find himself as a head coach soon.
Safety Damar Hamlin - Comeback Player of the Year
On January 2nd, 2023, Damar Hamlin nearly died on an NFL field in a game against the Bengals. A harrowing event remembered by all, Hamlin tackled Bengal receiver Tee Higgins, seemed fine for a few seconds but then collapsed on the field.
But that tragic moment turned triumphant when 20 months later, on September 12th, 2024 Damar Hamlin returned to the field and started for the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins. A remarkable comeback. Sorry Joe Burrow, Christian Gonzalez, Sam Darnold and J.K. Dobbins - the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award should go to Damar Hamlin, period.
QB Josh Allen - MVP
Josh Allen is often referred to as Superman. He leaps, he bounds, he stiff-arms, he effortlessly lasers footballs 40 yards down the field. In leading the Bills to a 13-4 record, Allen has been nothing short of spectacular, including in huge wins over the Chiefs, Lions and the Ravens just last week. However, this season, his greatest strength has been knowing WHEN to use his super skills. Allen has protected the football with a career-low six interceptions while his combined TD's, rushing and passing, surpassed 40. For the fifth straight season. All this without what can be considered a marquee #1 wide receiver. The big hurdle to Allen taking home the award is that Lamar Jackson was statistically through the roof this season and, again, voting took place before Allen most-valuably led his Bills past Jackson's Ravens.
Pundits seem split on the MVP - although the betting odds have been on Allen and Vegas usually has a good bead on these things. The last Bills player to win the NFL MVP was running back Thurman Thomas in 1991. The year the Bills lost their first of four Super Bowls in a row. For Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills, may history most definitely not repeat itself.