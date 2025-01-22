BREAKING: Bills' Joe Brady Is Name to Watch For Jaguars Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars now have to pivot in their head coaching search -- again.
The Jaguars now have to look elsewhere in their search for Doug Pederson's replacement after Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen officially pulled his name out of consideration for the job on Wednesday -- the same day Coen was set to have an in-person interview with the Jaguars.
The job was set to be Coen's if he wanted it, and he made it clear on Wednesday that he would rather remain an offensive coordinator than lead the Jaguars.
With that indictment now at hand, the question is who do the Jaguars turn to next?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested that one name to watch with the Jaguars' bungled search could be Buffalo Bill's offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
"With Liam Coen off the board, Bills OC Joe Brady is a name to watch if Jaguars expand their search to next week. He was on the team’s initial list of offensive minds by which Jacksonville was intrigued," Fowler said on social media.
Brady is in his first full season as the Bills' offensive coordinator after previously serving as interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Brady also had a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator and helped lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship as passing game coordinator for Joe Burrow.
It is worth noting that Brady can not have a second interview with the Jaguars since the Bills are playing in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. Per NFL rules, Brady will not be able to have an in-person interview with the Jaguars or any team until next week.
The Jaguars are set to have second interviews with Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars bring in any other coaches for second interviews, but the Jaguars would have to wait to speak with Brady, Philadelphia Eagles offensive Kellen Moore or Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Either way, the news of Coen taking his name out of the running for the Jaguars' job has created a seismic shift in what was once considered a top destination.
