Report: Bills to Host Super Bowl Runner-up in late-season primetime affair
It's definitely a matchup deserving of a primetime window, and it looks like it'll happen late in the season.
The reigning four-time AFC East champion Buffalo Bills are slated to host the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers this season with a recent report that the game will be played on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Go Long's Ty Dunne cited a source saying the matchup is set for December 1 in Orchard Park.
The Bills made three Sunday Night Football appearances in 2023, including the flexed finale in Miami. Buffalo hosted the New York Giants on October 15 in an SNF affair, squeaking out a 14-9 win at Highmark Stadium. Three weeks later, the Bills dropped a 24-18 decision on Sunday night in Cincinnati.
The Bills and 49ers most recently met in Week 13 on Monday Night Football during the 2020 season. Buffalo posted a 34-24 victory in a game that was played in Glendale, AZ due to California's COVID restrictions.
The NFL will release its full 2024 schedule on May 15 at 8:00 pm ET. The Bills' Week 2 matchup has also already been announced with Buffalo visiting the Dolphins for Thursday Night Football on September 12.
Follow our Bills' Schedule Tracker throughout the day.