Ben Roethlisberger doles out scorching hot take regarding Bills impending playoff run
It seems like the Bills are getting far more attention these days. That's what happens when you defeat each conference's top seed in a month in the Chiefs and Lions, and get it done in the dramatic fashion they have. Josh Allen is garnering tons of attention in the media and even has Stefon Diggs ready to give him a vote for league MVP. The team is currently the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl too. However, the Bills are also attracting the attention of other former players, and seemingly instilling fear in their hearts.
"One team on our side (Steelers) that I fear and that's Buffalo," Former Steelers great, Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. It's interesting that he didn't say the Ravens or Chiefs, but that's the world the Bills live in now. Everyone is talking about them, and putting them on the proverbial conference pedestal. Is it a dangerous place to be, maybe but the players know what's at stake and Coach McDermott and the players won't let all the talk go to their head. They will be focused on the task at hand.
The Bills and Steelers won't see each other during the regular season, but we may see this matchup at some point in the postseason. Buffalo ended the Steelers season in Janaury with a 31-17 win in the wild-card round.
The Steelers are currently the third seed in the AFC playoff seeding, with the Bills just a game up on them in the second seed. Pittsburgh finishes the regular season on the road against the Ravens, followed by two home games with the Chiefs and Bengals. Their road to the playoffs is much more difficult than Buffalo's who will be hosting the Patriots and Jets, followed by a road visit to New England.