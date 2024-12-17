Bills release rotational edge rusher, free roster spot for rookie's return
The Buffalo Bills were required to make a decision on rookie offensive tackle Tylan Grable with the player's 21-day activation window set to close this week.
It was either add the swing tackle to the active roster prior to the deadline or relinquish his services for the remainder of the season. Moving Grable off Injured Reserve, the Bills created a spot for him on the 53-man roster by releasing backup defensive end Casey Toohill.
The 28-year-old Toohill had appeared in all of the season's first 13 games prior to missing the December 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions due to a ribs injury. In his first season as a Bill, the former seventh-round draft pick was deployed as a rotational piece who averaged 15.5 defensive snaps per outing. He totaled 14 tackles, 1.0 sack and one pass deflection.
Dawuane Smoot's return last week lessened Buffalo's need for Toohill moving forward. In the win over the Detroit Lions, the Bills used starters Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa along with bringing Smoot, Von Miller and Javon Solomon off the bench. Should Toohill clear waivers, Buffalo could look to bring him back into the building on a practice squad deal.
The Bills made Grable the No. 204 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the UCF product garnered praise for his preseason performance. The sixth-round rookie impressed enough to bump Ryan Van Demark onto the gameday inactives list prior to suffering an abdominal injury in Week 3.
Grable spent more than 2.5 months on IR, beginning back on September 26. Buffalo opened his window on November 27. He was a full participant at practice the past two weeks.
Grable will be available when the Bills (11-3) host the New England Patriots (3-11) on December 22 at Highmark Stadium.
