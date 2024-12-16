Dawson Knox endorses 'Zoom Thursdays' after resilient Bills beat Lions
The work-from-home approach hasn't really taken hold across the National Football League, but Buffalo Bills' veteran tight end Dawson Knox isn't opposed to giving it a try in hybrid form.
Despite losing an in-person practice day due to heavy snow in Orchard Park last week, Knox and his teammates appeared in sync from the start of their December 15 win over the slightly-favored Detroit Lions. Buffalo scored touchdowns on its first three possessions in the eventual 48-42 road victory.
The marvelous effort came after the Bills canceled Thursday's practice as 30+ inches of snow blanketed the area. Letting the players work from home, the team held virtual meetings before returning to the facility on Friday.
“Definitely less than ideal, but it says a lot about the resiliency of this team. Things get thrown at us left and right. You got guys that will lock in, still prepare the right way," said Knox, a 2019 third-round draft pick who has become one of the locker room's elder statesmen.
Knox made two catches for 42 yards, including a beautiful acrobatic snag that moved the Bills into Lions' territory on a fourth-quarter scoring drive. The 28-year-old tight end, who played 73 percent of offensive snaps in Detroit, highlighted a perceived benefit from the snow day. He even suggested trying it once per week moving forward.
RELATED: Questionable penalty erases amazing Josh Allen TD pass vs. Lions
“In a way, it kind of helped us be a little more fresh, so it ended up working out," said Knox in a postgame soundbite shared by WGR 550 AM. "Glad that we won. Maybe we can push a Zoom Thursday on Coach McDermott now, so we'll see. Don't know if it'll work.”
The Bills (11-3) will return home to Highmark Stadium for their next two games. Buffalo hosts the New England Patriots (3-11) on December 22 followed by the New York Jets (4-10) on December 29.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —