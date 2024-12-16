NFL feeds America's appetite for Bills and MVP front runner Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have been the epitome of must-see television in recent weeks.
Led by historically-productive dual threat quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills have scored 35+ points in each of their past three games. Allen has accounted for 14 touchdowns and no turnovers during that span. The elite offensive efficiency coupled with a unicorn QB naturally makes for good TV, and the NFL apparently wants to ride the wave.
After appearing in the late-afternoon national viewing window each of the past two weeks, Buffalo has been flex-scheduled back into that spot for a third week in a row.
The NFL announced that the Week 16 home game against the New England Patriots will move from its originally scheduled 1 p.m. ET Sunday slot to a featured 4:25 pm show. CBS retains the rights to broadcast the December 22 rivalry game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Television executives are seemingly hoping for more Allen-powered fireworks like what went down at Ford Field in Week 15.
Completing an impressive 48-42 victory that ended the Detroit Lions' 11-game win streak, the Bills became the first team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to posting three consecutive performances of 5+ touchdowns, no turnovers and no sacks taken.
RELATED: Josh Allen's 50 yard laser might be the hardest thrown completion ever
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Allen has become the betting favorite (-900 via DraftKings) to win the NFL MVP award. With 25 touchdown passes and 11 touchdown rushes to his credit, he's vying to become the first-ever NFL player to total 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.
CBS already has two games slated for the late afternoon with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins entertaining the San Francisco 49ers. Both matchups feature teams with losing records and none of the four teams has a player of Allen's caliber on the roster.
With the scheduling change, the Bills are set to appear in the 4:25 pm time slot for the fourth time in five games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —