Former Bills WR Stefon Diggs updates his stance on whether Josh Allen should be the NFL MVP
Even Stefon Diggs can't keep his eyes off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
The former Bills star receiver had no resentment towards his former teammate during his appearance on Good Morning Football on Tuesday. Diggs, who spent four seasons with Josh Allen in Buffalo, was asked what it's like to watch the MVP frontrunner from his unique perpsective.
I've been watching. It's impressive. Somebody had said something to me on Twitter [X] and I was like; he definitely should win it, he's been balling. Obviously it';s no secret that Josh Allen is amazing, you know. As far as like seeing him game-in and game-out he's making those plays. It's not new to me at all. It's not new to nobody in the league. I feel like it's just his respect kinda coming full circle. Finally getting that credit that he deserves.- Texans WR Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs saw career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns while catching passes from Josh Allen. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in all four of his years with the Bills, and received a 1st team All Pro nod in 2020. He was traded to the Houston Texans this past offseason following reports that he wanted out of Buffalo.
Prior to his ACL tear in Week 8, the 10-year veteran amassed 47 catches for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Texans. He was on pace for his fifth consecutive 100 catch season and seventh consecutive 1,000 receiving yard season. He is slated to become a free agent for the first time in his career after this season.
