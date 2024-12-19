ESPN analyst expresses concern over Bills defense as NFL playoffs loom
As the saying goes, defense wins championships. Before last season, teams with the top-ranked offense advanced to the Super Bowl on 25 occasions, while teams with the top defense got there 22 times. The difference is the offensive teams are only 11-14, while the defensive team won 16 of those Super Bowl appearances. So, based on this, should the Bills be concerned about their defense heading toward the playoffs? One ESPN analyst believes they should be.
Andrew Hawkins called out the Bills defense, "This is a bad point in the season for this to be such an issue." Against the Lions, the Bills’ run defense was excellent, holding them to just 48 yards on the ground. Buffalo grabbed an early 14 – 0 lead and the Lions were forced to play catch up, which led to Jared Goff attempting 59 passes for 494 yards and five touchdowns. Let’s not forget that Buffalo was missing three of their four starting defensive backs.
The Bills defense is ranked fifth in the league with 25 takeaways, and tied for first in turnover margin per game. Some concern is their defensive EPA and success rate have taken a hit over the last two weeks and rank 17th and 19th respectively, but still rank a solid 10th in DVOA. Despite the lackluster performances lately, the defense has been above average for the majority of the season.
Before the Bills and Rams defensive debacles, Buffalo’s defense allowed more than 28 points only once, in Week 4 against the Ravens. The Bills' next three opponents aren’t anyone the defense shouldn’t be able to handle, with the Patriots twice and the Jets once. These next three weeks will be a good opportunity for the younger players to get more experience, the veterans to button up a few things, and the secondary to get healthy. If this trend continues, it might be time to hit the panic button.