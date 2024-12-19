Six Bills limited amidst encouraging Week 16 injury report
The Buffalo Bills are in relatively good health with three weeks remaining in the regular season, but there are a few situations worth monitoring.
As on-field preparations began for the December 22 home game against the New England Patriots, the Bills' entire 53-man roster participated in Wednesday's practice.
“Everyone's going to practice in some capacity. You may already know it's a walkthrough practice for us today. Everyone will be out there in some capacity. We'll see how they do," said head coach Sean McDermott.
The most-important takeaway from the official injury report is that starting quarterback Josh Allen does not appear on it. After taking a "funky fall" at one point in Detroit, the NFL MVP front runner made a visit to the X-ray room.
In all, injuries limited six players at Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.
Starting defensive backs Rasul Douglas, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp were all limited participants after missing the December 15 win over the Detroit Lions.
Douglas did not practice at all last week and was ruled out for the Week 15 matchup two days prior to kickoff. Hamlin and Rapp both practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, carrying a questionable status into gameday, but were unable to give it a go Sunday.
Former first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam started in place of Douglas. Meanwhile, rookie Cole Bishop and practice squad call-up Kareem Jackson manned the safety spots. Bishop left the game in the second half for a locker room visit due to cramping.
RELATED: Bills release rotational edge rusher, free roster spot for rookie's return
Linebackers Matt Milano and Dorian Williams were also limited at practice after getting nicked up last time out. Milano tweaked his groin in the second half and did not return. Williams missed snaps due to an elbow issue.
Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was also limited at Wednesday's walkthrough session. The versatile pass-catcher is dealing with a shoulder injury, which may or may not be related to the issue he experienced earlier this season.
