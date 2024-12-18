Buffalo Bills projected to land 'unbelievably dynamic' edge rusher
Looking ahead at the future past the 2024 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills have some needs to focus on during the offseason. One of those needs will be adding some pass-rushing help.
Obviously, the focus for the team is completely on winning a Super Bowl this season. However, the front office has the difficult job of planning ahead and making sure that the championship window stays open for years to come as well.
With Von Miller aging quickly and no longer being a high-impact player, the Bills need to target another threat to get to the quarterback.
Keeping that in mind, one option has been suggested that would bring top-tier potential to Buffalo.
Jon Helmkamp of AtoZ Sports has suggested that Buffalo could target Oregon Ducks star pass rusher Jordan Burch in the 2025 NFL Draft. He called him an "unbelievably dynamic pass rusher" and an "exciting" fit across from Greg Rousseau.
Burch is one of the best pass rushers in the 2025 class. Adding him to the Bills' defense would be a seamless fit and would help take the defense up a notch.
During the 2024 college football season with Oregon thus far entering the College Football Playoff, Burch has racked up 30 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and five defended passes. Those numbers show how much Burch has dominated.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds, Burch is an extremely intimidating presence on the edge. His strength and athleticism will give fits to opposing offensive lines.
This would be one of the best potential targets that Buffalo could have in the 2025 draft. He is the kind of game-changing defensive presence that the Bills have needed this season and could end being an instant starter.
Granted, there is still a lot of time left between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot can change. The draft order still needs to be set in stone.
However, if Burch is available and Buffalo still wants to upgrade their pass rush, he would be a top-notch target.
