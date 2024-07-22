Bills' foundational player forever linked to QB Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills' starting left tackle Dion Dawkins is part of the foundation. In fact, he was there when the concrete was poured.
Selected by Buffalo in the 2017 NFL Draft after head coach Sean McDermott was hired, Dawkins has been a mainstay on the offensive line.
"Being a part of Buffalo, it's the coolest thing ever, man. Being able to play at a place that you can pour your concrete, mix your concrete and just settle it down," said Dawkins during a guest appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders.
Dawkins, a Temple product who hails from New Jersey, earned a starting role on the Bills' team responsible for ending the franchise's 17-year playoff drought. One year later, Buffalo drafted franchise quarterback Josh Allen and Dawkins has been a fan of the dynamic dual threat ever since.
"I'm happy that I can go on Josh's journey with him," said Dawkins. "They put all of their pieces inside of that Josh Allen guy, which is my quarterback. It's just a blessing that they trust me to be there to block for Josh's blindside, which is super cool."
The 30-year-old Dawkins did not miss a start in 2023 and has started 95 regular seasons games since Allen joined the team. After earning a second contract in 2021, the former second-round draft pick signed a three-year extension this past offseason.
"I don't have to move. I don't have to pick up shop and move and start over. I am truly honored and truly blessed to be able to be in one place," said Dawkins, whose deal reportedly has a $20 million average annual value.
While teams can go years without striking gold in the draft, the Bills selected franchise building blocks in successive years and it still yielding dividends more than one-half decade later.
