Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Week 15 expert pick roundup

The Buffalo Bills enter Week 15 on the heels of back-to-back wins. They’re now 9-4 and have a firm grip on a playoff spot, but could go for more than that.

This weekend, they visit the 11-2 New England Patriots, who are leading the AFC East. Buffalo has a chance to catch them, but that begins with a win this weekend.

The Bills are also looking for some revenge after losing to the Patriots in Week 5. With the stage set, let's see which team the experts believe will be victorious on Sunday.

It’s an even split at Sports Illustrated, with three members of the staff selecting Buffalo and three taking New England.

Clare Brennan: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Bills

Another split, although this time, the Bills have a slight edge with the Bleacher Report crew selecting them 4-3.

Bills: Brad Gagnon, Ian Hanford, Moe Moton, Wes O'Donnell

Patriots: Gary Davenport, Kristopher Knox, Brent Sobleski

Hanford gave his reasoning for picking Buffalo, saying the Patriots record could be a result of who they’ve played this season.

“Since beating the Bills the first time around, the Patriots have won eight straight against opponents with a combined record of 28-76. Not exactly a murderer's row. The Bills have been vulnerable this year, especially when they turn the ball over, but I like Allen to take care of the ball and earn a gutsy road win.” - Hanford

Another 3-3 split on USA Today:

Jarrett Bell: Patriots, 23-20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Patriots 31-27

Chris Bumbaca: Bills 30-24

Nate Davis: Patriots 24-23

Tyler Dragon: Bills 28-24

Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bills 28-24

Pete Prisco sees the Bills winning, but has it very close. In the end, he sees Josh Allen making the difference with a big play.

"The Patriots are coming off a bye, while the Bills are coming off a come-from-behind victory over the Bengals. Josh Allen was Josh Allen in that one and that's the way it has to be for the Bills to win. He wasn't the last time these teams met, which is why the Patriots won. This time will be different. Allen wins it with his usual big plays."

Bills 30, Patriots 28

