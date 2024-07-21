WATCH: GMFB host throws first pitch into stands at Buffalo baseball game
Popular NFL media personality and honorary Bills Mafia member Kyle Brandt was celebrated by the Buffalo faithful this weekend, receiving a themed night at the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons' Saturday evening contest with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Good Morning Football co-host—and creator of the popular “Angry Runs” segment—kicked off the evening by throwing out the honorary first pitch in true Brandt style, humorously launching the ball high above home plate and into the crowd.
You can watch the full clip below:
Brandt, with his “Angry Runs” scepter in hand, showed signs of Bills quarterback Josh Allen as he hurled the ball into near-orbit. The pundit also signed autographs as part of his themed night while the first 3,000 fans through the Sahlen Field gates received a Brandt bobblehead.
A Chicago native with no longstanding ties to Western New York, Brandt’s affiliation with Buffalo and the general Bills organization is a strange, if not endearing tale that has manifested into a reciprocated adoration in recent years. The host first started doing a weekly guest spot on the team’s in-house One Bills Live radio show several years ago, developing a rapport with the organization that culminated in him hosting a team-produced hype video ahead of Buffalo’s AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL season.
The video was incredibly well received amongst the fanbase, with Brandt’s “mount up” line becoming a rallying cry amongst the Buffalo faithful. This resulted in the creation of several more hype videos over the years, with Brandt becoming an unofficial face of ‘Bills Mafia;’ he attended the team’s Wild Card round win over the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season before announcing the Bills’ selection of linebacker Terrel Bernard in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Brandt now shows love to the Bills and Western New York, in general, whenever the opportunity arises. He’ll have the opportunity to do so again later this month, as Good Morning Football returns to NFL Network on July 29.
