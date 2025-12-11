Bills' head coach unveils plan for former first-round pick replacing Darius Slay

The Buffalo Bills may wind up converting a misfortune into a net positive.

Clearing a roster spot for cornerback Darius Slay, the Bills exposed cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram to waivers and the Houston Texans grabbed him. Meanwhile, Slay refused to report to Buffalo, forcing the team to place the disgruntled veteran on the reserve/did not report list.

By designating Slay as such, the Bills retain his rights while re-opening the roster spot he briefly occupied. Moving quickly to claim former first-round draft pick Darnell Savage off waivers from the Washington Commanders, the Bills subsequently filled that vacancy.

Unlike Slay, the 28-year-old Savage publicly welcomed the opportunity to land with Buffalo, and head coach Sean McDermott mentioned the safety's potential to help the Bills down the stretch.

Although there'll be a transition, Savage is already in game shape having already made 10 combined appearances this year for the Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars. With his most-recent action coming on November 16, he saw 26 offensive snaps and five special teams reps against the Miami Dolphins.

Veteran's role moving forward

With Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp on Injured Reserve, presumably for the remainder of the season, the Bills could use some proven safety depth behind starters Jordan Poyer and Cole Bishop.

Having been with the team for only two days, Savage was inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 7, but that will likely change at some point.

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) can't hold on to a catch in the end zone as Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) defends in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Had a brief conversation with him this morning," said McDermott on Monday. "Like any player this time of year, you're trying to see what you can add to help our football team. Learning is gonna take some time."

Savage offers a combination of experience and versatility that could prove helpful down the stretch.

"Maybe he plays some safety. Maybe he plays some nickel. Maybe some special teams. Well just take it one day at a time," said McDermott.

Bills kept tabs on Savage

Selected at No. 21 overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2019, Savage has apparently been on the Bills' radar for years.

"He's a guy we've had our eye on going back to even the draft process, and then when he left Green Bay for Jacksonville. Then, Jacksonville to Washington the last couple of months, I believe it was," said McDermott.

Prior to finally landing with the Bills, Savage made 95 career appearances (82 starts). He signed a lucrative free-agent contract with the Jaguars in 2024.

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

