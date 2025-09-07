Bills have a not-so-secret weapon entering Week 1 matchup vs. Ravens
When you take on as tall a task as the Bills are set to during Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the fearsome Baltimore Ravens, you need to come prepared.
And the Bills plan to bring everything, including the kitchen sink and a not-so-secret offensive weapon they’ve had at their disposal the past season and a half.
Josh Allen? No.
James Cook? No.
Khalil Shakir?!?! Nope.
The Bills’ most effective weapon since midway through the 2023 campaign has been offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who has helped unleash the full efficacy of Allen and the Bills’ attack.
The Bills have not lost a regular-season home game since Brady took over as the Bills’ offensive coordinator following a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10 of the 2023 season. In the 11 home contests since the coordinator change, Buffalo has remained unbeaten while averaging 33 points per game.
With a new-look wide receiving corps and a couple of other new pieces to fit in offensively, the Bills are hoping the steady hand of their offensive play caller will once again be their guiding light in a daunting matchup against the vaunted Ravens defense.
If Brady and the Bills are to keep the OC’s streak alive, they must solve the Ravens’ resistance, which Buffalo has struggled with through two matchups since Brady’s promotion — both of which took place last season. In those two contests, the Bills averaged just 254.5 yards and 18.5 points per game.
Buffalo made a few offseason additions that are expected to make an impact for the team’s offense, including wide receiver Joshua Palmer and rookie tight end Jackson Hawes, who the Bills will likely use as an extra blocker in certain situations, among a few others. Time will tell if the moves made to bolster the team’s offense will make the difference this week against Baltimore, when Brady looks to extend his impressive streak.