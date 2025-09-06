Bills elect to go with 52 of a possible 53 players in Week 1 vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills made an intriguing roster move on Saturday afternoon when they announced the elevation of kicker Matt Prater from the team’s practice squad, along with offensive lineman Kendrick Green.
Buffalo’s starting K Tyler Bass missed quite a bit of time throughout training camp and the preseason and was recently placed on injured reserve, which will require him to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Once that move was made, the Bills signed Prater to the practice squad and were expected to move him to the active roster leading into the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
But instead, Buffalo has chosen to use one of three possible practice-squad elevations on the 41-year-old veteran.
The interesting element of the decision to elevate Prater rather than sign him to the active roster creates a bit of a roster conundrum for the Bills, as they currently have just 52 players on a possible 53-man roster.
It’s a move that you don’t see often, certainly not from a Sean McDermott-coached team, which places a high value on each individual roster spot.
Buffalo was expected to use one of its practice squad elevations on either a defensive tackle or cornerback Dane Jackson, as the Bills are dealing with injuries at both positions leading into the first week of the season. But rather than call up Jackson, Jordan Phillips, Zion Logue or another defensive player, Buffalo has used its two elevations on Prater and Green, who will likely serve as the backup center with Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (calf) still recovering from a preseason injury.
The Bills will enter a game against two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and powerhouse running back Derrick Henry a bit short-handed.
It’s a bold move, Cotton. Let’s see how this one plays out for them.
