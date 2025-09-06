Bills Central

Bills elect to go with 52 of a possible 53 players in Week 1 vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills have made an interesting roster decision entering one of their most critical games of the season.

Alex Brasky

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills made an intriguing roster move on Saturday afternoon when they announced the elevation of kicker Matt Prater from the team’s practice squad, along with offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

Buffalo’s starting K Tyler Bass missed quite a bit of time throughout training camp and the preseason and was recently placed on injured reserve, which will require him to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Once that move was made, the Bills signed Prater to the practice squad and were expected to move him to the active roster leading into the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

But instead, Buffalo has chosen to use one of three possible practice-squad elevations on the 41-year-old veteran.

Matt Prater
NFL Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The interesting element of the decision to elevate Prater rather than sign him to the active roster creates a bit of a roster conundrum for the Bills, as they currently have just 52 players on a possible 53-man roster.

It’s a move that you don’t see often, certainly not from a Sean McDermott-coached team, which places a high value on each individual roster spot.

Buffalo was expected to use one of its practice squad elevations on either a defensive tackle or cornerback Dane Jackson, as the Bills are dealing with injuries at both positions leading into the first week of the season. But rather than call up Jackson, Jordan Phillips, Zion Logue or another defensive player, Buffalo has used its two elevations on Prater and Green, who will likely serve as the backup center with Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (calf) still recovering from a preseason injury.

Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass looks over towards a teammate after leaving the field at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills will enter a game against two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and powerhouse running back Derrick Henry a bit short-handed.

It’s a bold move, Cotton. Let’s see how this one plays out for them.

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.

