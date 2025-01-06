Bills Central

Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady draws Jets' interest after leading NFL's second-highest scoring offense this season

The New York Jets finished 5-12 this season.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills coaches are expected to be in high demand after a 13-4 regular season and the process started Monday.


The New York Jets requested a head coach interview with Joe Brady, the team's offensive coordinator, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Brady took over after the team fired Ken Dorsey last season. Under Brady, the team scored 30.9 points per game, the second-highest total in the NFL.

The Jets fired Robert Selah on Oct. 9 after the team started the season 2-3. The team ended the season 5-12.

