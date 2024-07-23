Watch Joe Brady bring energy and enthusiasm to Bills practice
Bills Mafia, it's time to get hyped! Training camp is here and the Bills are energized after the offseason, launching a brand new episode of their must-watch behind-the-scenes series, Embedded.
The latest episode showcases the Bills dynamic new Offensive Coordinator, Joe Brady. Known for his infectious energy and innovative play-calling, Brady is already making waves as he gears up for his first full season with the Bills.
The road to success isn't without challenges for Brady. He faces the tough task of integrating new faces and fine-tuning the chemistry with Josh Allen and the rest of the offense. With Allen's arm and Brady's strategic mind, the potential for an explosive season is off the charts.
Can he bring it all together and elevate the Bills to new heights? ESPN thinks so as they tab the Bills best-positioned for long-term success. Embedded will give fans an exclusive look at the grind, the passion, and the preparation behind the scenes.
Allen has worked with the offense all offseason and the vibes seem high for the whole squad heading into training camp, here is Josh rocking Marquez Valdes Scantling's diamond gold chain and Cartier sunglasses
Will Brady's fresh approach and Allen's leadership be the perfect recipe for success? Watch the new episode of Embedded and find out.