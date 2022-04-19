He will team with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to take on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in June.

The trash-talking has already begun.

Just minutes after the announcement of a made-for-TV NFL doubles golf clash pitting relative neophytes Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs against grizzled vets Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Brady fired the first shot across the bow.

He punked Allen, the only non-MVP in the bunch, with some Twitter disrespect to set the tone for what should be a wildly entertaining event.

They are the competitors in this year's version of Capital One's The Match, a 12-hole event that will unfold at Wynn Las Vegas on June 1.

The four quarterbacks have combined for 30 Pro Bowl selections, 86 playoff appearances, and nine Super Bowl titles. But despite Brady's Tweet, their helmets will be off for this competition.

Allen, while playing in the Pebble Beach Pro Am this year, said: "If I can golf every day, I would."

That option certainly will be open to him after he retires from football. Until then, he is hoping to have less time than any of his peers in the NFL to spend on the links, which would be the result of the Bills playing into February every season.

For the record, Allen paired with pro Keith Mitchell to finish a respectable 15-under par at Pebble Beach. But it wasn't enough to make the cut.

All that matters now is what happens in Las Vegas, which for better or worse definitely will not stay in Vegas,

Josh Allen channeled his inner Phil Mickelson during a Halloween victory over the Miami Dolphins last season.

Seems golf always will be a big part of Allen's life. He and the rest of the team's quarterbacks actually came to Highmark Stadium dressed as golfers for their halloween matchup with the Dolphins last October. Allen put the outfit back on for his postgame press conference and explained how he was inspired in that game by Phil Mickelson, who spoke to the team during training camp.

Allen was frustrated throughout the first half, which ended in a 3-all tie, but then recalled Mickelson's words, settled down and helped the Bills romp to a 26-11 win.

"He talked about finding your Zen, finding your calm," Allen said. "And I don't play good when I'm pissed off and frustrated, and I think that was kind of causing some issues early on."

