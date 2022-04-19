Skip to main content

Bills' Josh Allen Pumped for Prime-Time Golf Match

He will team with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to take on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in June.

The trash-talking has already begun.

Just minutes after the announcement of a made-for-TV NFL doubles golf clash pitting relative neophytes Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs against grizzled vets Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Brady fired the first shot across the bow.

He punked Allen, the only non-MVP in the bunch, with some Twitter disrespect to set the tone for what should be a wildly entertaining event.

They are the competitors in this year's version of Capital One's The Match, a 12-hole event that will unfold at Wynn Las Vegas on June 1.

The four quarterbacks have combined for 30 Pro Bowl selections, 86 playoff appearances, and nine Super Bowl titles. But despite Brady's Tweet, their helmets will be off for this competition.

Allen, while playing in the Pebble Beach Pro Am this year, said: "If I can golf every day, I would."

That option certainly will be open to him after he retires from football. Until then, he is hoping to have less time than any of his peers in the NFL to spend on the links, which would be the result of the Bills playing into February every season.

For the record, Allen paired with pro Keith Mitchell to finish a respectable 15-under par at Pebble Beach. But it wasn't enough to make the cut.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All that matters now is what happens in Las Vegas, which for better or worse definitely will not stay in Vegas,

Josh Allen channeled his inner Phil Mickelson during a Halloween victory over the Miami Dolphins last season.

Josh Allen channeled his inner Phil Mickelson during a Halloween victory over the Miami Dolphins last season.

Seems golf always will be a big part of Allen's life. He and the rest of the team's quarterbacks actually came to Highmark Stadium dressed as golfers for their halloween matchup with the Dolphins last October. Allen put the outfit back on for his postgame press conference and explained how he was inspired in that game by Phil Mickelson, who spoke to the team during training camp.

Allen was frustrated throughout the first half, which ended in a 3-all tie, but then recalled Mickelson's words, settled down and helped the Bills romp to a 26-11 win.

"He talked about finding your Zen, finding your calm," Allen said. "And I don't play good when I'm pissed off and frustrated, and I think that was kind of causing some issues early on."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Booth
News

A look at how Clemson CB Andrew Booth could fit Buffalo Bills

By Nick Fierro14 hours ago
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
News

Bills' Leslie Frazier among those speaking out on NFL hiring practices

By Nick Fierro23 hours ago
Phillips-Wade
News

Wade Phillips part of heavy Bills flavor in XFL

By Nick FierroApr 16, 2022
Kromer Sideline
News

Bills have raised expectations for offensive line and running game under Aaron Kromer

By Nick FierroApr 15, 2022
McDermott-Headshot
News

Bills' Sean McDermott has encouraging words for Buffalo Sabres

By Nick FierroApr 15, 2022
Beane-coat
News

Bills sit atop another Power Rankings list

By Nick FierroApr 14, 2022
McDuffie
News

Bills NFL Draft prospect profile: Washington CB Trent McDuffie

By Jarrett BaileyApr 14, 2022
Tremaine Closes
News

Listing the Bills' many draft needs beyond cornerback — and why

By Nick FierroApr 13, 2022