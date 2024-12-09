Buffalo Bills defense wastes Josh Allen's spectacular performance in tough loss to Rams
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an unhuman like performance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but his defense's poor play overshadowed his performance as the Bills lost 44-42.
Allen was literally the whole offense as he put up an MVP performance for Buffalo, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns. It was clearly one of his best passing performances of the season. He was even more efficient on the ground, rushing for 82 rushing yards with three more touchdowns -- the first player in NFL history to throw for three touchdowns while rushing for three touchdowns in the same game.
It's too bad the defense didn't hold up their end of the bargain.
The Rams' first punt came in the third quarter, and even with the presence of a controversial no-call on fourth down late in the game, the Bills had as much of a problem stopping the Rams as the Rams did stopping Allen.
The Bills' defense allowed 457 yards and 44 points which is the most amount of points the defense has allowed all season.
There was no pass rush from the defense as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not take a sack. It also didn't help that the secondary could not slow down the passing game as he had only seven incompletions and 320 yards in the air.
The special teams also struggled, as the punt block on Sam Martin in the first half, which was returned for a touchdown, would be the make-or-break play of the game. For the Bills to win this game, Allen has to be Superman, and he truly was, but it was unfortunate that the defense did not get it done.