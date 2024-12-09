Officials miss blatant false start by Rams on critical down vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills dug themselves a massive hole to start their Week 14 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. They trailed by 17 at one point, including a touchdown scored off a Rams' blocked punt. Buffalo would battle back, and had the Rams facing fourth down, up 3, with two minutes remaining in the game. A stop meant the Bills would get the ball back with the chance to tie or take the lead late, marking what would have been an incredible comeback.
But that play will likely be talked about angrily across all Bills fans.
Based on the replay, it appeared Rams right tackle Rob Haverstein rocked backward, and moved forward, obviously enough to assume a flag would follow. It did not, and the Rams would go on to convert on 4th and 5. This isn't to say they wouldn't have converted 4th and 10, but certainly, their odds of doing so would have been far less at twice the distance.
The Rams held on to take the win, followed by a controversial play call on Buffalo's part late down nine points. The call might not have cost Buffalo the game, exactly, but it seems like a call that should have been made, that would have backed the Rams up even longer.