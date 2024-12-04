Josh Allen: Bills' practice squad addition 'one of my favorite humans'
As if there was any doubt, Josh Allen strongly supports the Buffalo Bills' decision to bring Micah Hyde back on a practice squad contract.
A few hours after the Bills announced the reunion with their former All-Pro safety, the starting quarterback addressed reporters in Orchard Park and the first topic of conversation was Hyde's return to One Bills Drive.
“Personally, he's one of my favorite humans of all time, so to have him in the building is awesome," said Allen, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week earlier in the day. "Someone that you can talk to about not just football things, but life things."
The 28-year old Allen has known Hyde since his rookie campaign in 2018, spending the first six seasons of his NFL career as teammates with the veteran safety. Both men have been foundational pieces in Buffalo's renaissance, which has seen the team go from 17-year playoff drought to postseason appearances in seven of eight years.
"He's an honest guy. He's a smart guy. Just having that type of person and that knowledge in our locker room has to pay benefits to us," said Allen.
Hyde, who will turn 34 years old on December 31, returns in more of a mentor's role while also providing invaluable injury insurance down the stretch.
"Obviously, he's very familiar with what we do on defense. Just a great guy to have," said Allen.
In seven years as a Bill, Hyde made 95 regular season starts, 417 tackles and 16 interceptions. He isn't expected to be active when the Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams on December 8.
