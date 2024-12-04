Former captain's wife reveals what differentiates Bills from other NFL teams
Rachel Bush has seen her fair share of Buffalo Bills' football over the years.
Safety Jordan Poyer's model wife is currently watching her husband finish out his career with the underachieving Miami Dolphins, and Bush has seemingly developed a greater appreciation of what the Bills have built in Orchard Park.
After Buffalo steamrolled the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers to clinch a fifth straight AFC East division title on Sunday Night Football in Week 13, known Bills' fan Luke Russert made a celebratory post aimed at the team's doubters on the social media site now known as X. Russert reminded his followers that the "experts" picked Buffalo to finish third in the division during a "rebuilding year."
Bush shared the post on her timeline and added some eye-opening insight.
"Things that have been 100% confirmed for me this year-simplicity is better, just play ball I don’t know why everyone isn’t taking notes from Buff on this. -hard work & camaraderie beats talent any day. -lastly what the guys started building 8 years ago in Buff can’t be replicated," said Bush on X.
Poyer arrived in Buffalo at the start of Sean McDermott's head coaching tenure in 2017, helping to end the franchise's 17-year postseason drought against the odds. The Bills made the playoff six times in the safety's seven seasons as a defensive lynchpin.
RELATED: What Jordan Poyer said after late penalty on Keon Coleman
Although Poyer and multiple veteran leaders departed the organization this past offseason, the culture seemingly remains intact and the wins continue to stack up. The Bills have recorded at least 10 regular season wins for the sixth year in a row.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins fell to 5-7 with a 30-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving and their marginal playoff hopes are fading fast. The 33-year-old Poyer has started 11 games for Miami this season, but his performance metrics have been below average.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —