Chris Simms on why these Bills are 'different' and Chiefs should be worried
The Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills have yet to get over the proverbial hump when it comes to life in the AFC.
Buffalo has won at least one playoff game each of the past four seasons, but none of those wins have been over the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Bills have posted four consecutive regular season wins over Kansas City, they are 0-3 against their nemesis in postseason play during that span.
With the Bills (9-2) on the cusp of a fifth straight AFC East division title, the pressure is on Allen and Co. to deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, who is currently a commentator for NBC's Football Night in America, suggested that Buffalo's QB1 is equipped to handle the challenge.
"To me, Lamar [Jackson] and Josh Allen, I think, those two guys have more pressure on them than anybody in football. Josh Allen, as you said it first off, is a freak show. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks we've ever seen in our lives," said Simms during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. "The team now, is finally, this is different. When they play Kansas City next time, if I'm a betting man, I'm gonna take Buffalo."
The Bills handled the Chiefs, 30-21, in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium, but another postseason battle seems inevitable. Last year, Kansas City escaped with a 27-24 victory over Buffalo in the divisional round following the Bills' 20-17 regular season win.
"Buffalo is a different team than the years past. Their O-line gives Kansas City issues. They got enough heat at receiver now to where, oh, you wanna play man to man, watch out. The defense has some size," said Simms.
Supporting Simms's claims, the Bills controlled the clock in the November 17 meeting, possessing the ball for more than 34 minutes. Meanwhile, midseason addition Amari Cooper made two 25+ yard receptions and the defense intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' first and last possessions of the contest.
Buffalo trails Kansas City (10-1) by 1.0 game in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
