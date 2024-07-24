Full Buffalo Bills 2024 training camp schedule
Football is officially back.
The Buffalo Bills kick off their 2024 training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on July 24. The commencement of camp serves as the unofficial start of the new season—before you know it, Buffalo will take the field for preseason action, and the regular season will kick off just a few weeks after that.
Here’s a list of every training camp practice session open to the public. A ticket is required for entry.
- Wednesday, July 24 – 9:45 a.m.
- Thursday, July 25 – 9:45 a.m.
- Friday, July 26 – 9:45 a.m.
- Sunday, July 27 – 9:45 a.m.
- Monday, July 28 – 9:45 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 30 – 9:45 a.m.
- Thursday, August 1 – 9:45 a.m.
- Sunday, August 4 – 11:45 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 7 – 9:45 a.m.
- Thursday, August 8 – 9:45 a.m.
Fans will be permitted to enter the stadium one hour before the start of each practice.
The annual “Return of the Blue & Red” practice will take place at Highmark Stadium on Friday, August 2 at 5:30 p.m. The practice will serve as the Buffalo faithful’s first opportunity to see the team’s reworked roster in its home stadium.
The Bills will kick off their 2024 preseason schedule on Saturday, August 10 when they host the Caleb Williams-led Chicago Bears in Orchard Park.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —