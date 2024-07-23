Where Bills' second-round rookie fits into heated training camp competition
The Buffalo Bills presumably have three primary candidates, including a second-round rookie, for two starting safety spots.
Utah safety Cole Bishop, who was drafted by the Bills at No. 60 overall, will have to compete for a starting job against two Super Bowl champions at training camp.
Former Los Angeles Rams' starter Taylor Rapp re-signed with Buffalo after one season as the team's third safety, who played 42 percent of defensive snaps in 2023. The Bills also added Mike Edwards, who won Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on a free-agent deal. He appeared in all 17 regular season games for the 2023 Chiefs.
While Bishop has the right physical tools for the job, he will have to earn his role in training camp and his progress is worth tracking.
In a league-wide examination looking "from rookies who could earn playing time to veterans seeking to get healthy in 2024," Pro Football Focus tabbed Bishop as the Bills' player to "monitor leading up until the start of the season."
From PFF's One player to watch for every team:
"Taking over for Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer is no easy feat, but that’s what Bishop — a second-round pick this year — will likely do in his rookie season. ... Watching how new defensive coordinator Bobby Babich deploys the versatile Bishop, plus how he performs against Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, should be fascinating." — Bradley Locker
Bishop, who ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, is fast for a safety his size.
RELATED: Former NFL personnel exec warns rookie WR 'monster on perimeter'
"The way he moves, like I'm watching him in the drills, he moves like he's my size [5'11" and 190 lbs]," said Buffalo's All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson during OTAs. "Just having a guy like that out there, I feel is gonna help us a lot."
First, the rookie has to help himself earn a spot during training camp with the first practice kicking off July 24.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —