Where Bills rank in total travel distance in 2024 NFL season
The NFL will reveal its full 2024 regular season schedule on the evening of May 15, but teams have known the opponents on their respective slates since the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.
Though we’ll soon find out when the Buffalo Bills will kick off each of their 2024 contests, we’ve known who they’re playing and where the games will take place for some time. Now that the NFL has released the full slate of its 2024 international games, we know the total distance each team is set to travel throughout the upcoming season; Bill Speros of bookies.com recently compiled a list of the total mileage each franchise is set to traverse, with the Bills coming in 21st in total distance at 16,710 miles.
The team’s total mileage is the 12th lowest in the NFL. Buffalo will cross 14 time zones throughout the 2024 season while its average road trip will be 1,856.66 miles.
The Los Angeles Chargers will travel the most miles in the NFL next season (26,803) while the Washington Commanders will travel the fewest (10,550).
The Bills’ modest total mileage can be, at least partially, attributed to the fact that it is not taking part in any of the league’s five international games this season. This year’s international game slate includes:
1. Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
September 6 in Sao Paolo, Brazil
2. New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
October 6 in London, England
3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears
October 13 in London, England
4. New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
October 20 in London, England
5. New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers
November 10 in Munich, Germany
Buffalo's longest road trips next season are to Southern California for a matchup with the Rams (4,408 total miles) and to Seattle for a duel with the Seahawks (4,232 miles). The Bills last played at SoFi Stadium in the 2023 NFL season kickoff, a Thursday night game in which Buffalo handily beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams 31-10. The team hasn’t played in Seattle since Week 9 of the 2016 NFL season, a 31-25 loss.