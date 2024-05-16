Bills 2024 preseason schedule finalized
The Buffalo Bills’ 2024 schedule is now complete; the team finalized its full preseason slate Thursday morning just a few hours after releasing its full regular season schedule Wednesday night, letting fans know the dates and times of the games that will take place amid the team’s summer roster cutdown.
It’s a familiar set of preseason opponents for Buffalo—the team will take on the Chicago Bears at Highmark Stadium on August 10 at 1:00 p.m., the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 17 at 7:00 p.m., and the Carolina Panthers back in Orchard Park on August 24 at 1:00 p.m.
The preseason Week 1 matchup with Chicago will allow the Buffalo faithful to catch a glimpse at first-overall pick Caleb Williams and rookie wideout Rome Odunze. This is the third time in the last five preseasons that the Bills will meet the Bears.
Related: 2024 NFL Schedule Release Roundup: Everything to know about Bills' 2024 slate
The Steelers and Panthers are also typical preseason opponents for Buffalo, with the team also visiting the Steel City during last year’s preseason. The Pittsburgh contest will also be a revenge game for Bills’ backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who (underwhelmingly) played for the Steelers from 2022-2023.
The now oft-preseason matchup between Buffalo and Carolina allows Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to face off against the team they previously served as the defensive coordinator and assistant general manager of, respectively; there are now additional links between Buffalo and Carolina, and Panthers general manager Dan Morgan served as Buffalo’s director of player personnel from 2018–2020.