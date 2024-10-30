Several Bills among NFL’s top rookie contributors midway through 2024 season
Though his track record is far from flawless, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is generally quite strong with regard to his ability to identify and select talented players in all rounds of the annual NFL Draft.
His 2018 class, which included players that would find success in both Buffalo and elsewhere like Tremaine Edmunds, Harrison Phillips, Taron Johnson, Wyatt Teller, Ray-Ray McCloud, and, oh yeah, quarterback Josh Allen, is one of the best draft hauls in recent league memory. His 2022 class, rounded out by James Cook, Terrel Bernard, Khalil Shakir, and Christian Benford was also quite stellar. And though it’s too early to deduce how his 2024 class, which included 10 players, will age, the early returns are quite promising.
Several rookies have been thrust into significant early roles given the team’s offseason roster reshuffling, and the first-year players have, by and large, answered the call. Bills on SI writer Hans Hansen noted on X that Buffalo currently has three rookies who rank within the top five among first-year contributors in their most pertinent respective statistics; running back Ray Davis is fifth among rookie rushers with 242 yards, wide receiver Keon Coleman is fifth in receiving yards with 396, and defensive end Javon Solomon is third in sacks with two.
Davis, who has quickly become a fan favorite in Western New York with his hard-nosed style of play and endearing story, is actually third in rookie rushing yards behind Bucky Irving and Tyrone Tracy if one were to disqualify non-running backs. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels currently leads all rookies in rushing yards (424) while Denver Broncos passer Bo Nix slots in at No. 4 (259).
Coleman, like Davis, sees his ranking drop once you factor in players outside of his position; the 21-year-old wideout is actually fourth among rookie receivers in receiving yards behind Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, and Marvin Harrison Jr. He ranks fifth in general rookie receiving yards, however, as Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers currently sits second amongst all rookies with 535 yards.
Solomon is perhaps the most surprising inclusion on the list, as he’s played on only 39 defensive snaps thus far this season. That said, he’s flashed in his scant opportunities, which is perhaps unsurprising given that he led the FBS in sacks last season at Troy with 16.
And though he doesn’t rank among the league’s top rookies in any key stats, third-round defensive tackle DeWayne Carter deserves his flowers, as well; he’s recorded seven run stops and five quarterback pressures this year, per PFF, steadily improving each week before suffering a wrist injury in Week 7.
It’s, again, too early to claim that the 2024 NFL Draft will go down as another Beane masterclass, but it’s difficult not to be encouraged by the early performances of several players who make up the haul; Coleman and Davis have been everything that was advertised while Carter and Solomon have also looked promising. Given the offseason departures of several key stalwarts across the roster, nailing the 2024 draft was of paramount importance for the Bills; the early returns would suggest they did so.
