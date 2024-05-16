WATCH: Bills release their 2024 schedule from 'The Pit ' in hilarious video
The Buffalo Bills are currently building their brand new stadium directly across the street from their current venue, a construction site that's since been lovingly dubbed "The Pit" by the Buffalo faithful.
It seems like Josh Allen has taken a hands-on approach in the buidling process, so much so that he’s been actually living in The Pit.
And The Pit has everything he needs-a tire to practice his accuracy, a par-3 for some golf, and he even has some plants to keep him company.
Thankfully though, once offensive lineman Spencer Brown found him in The Pit and told him the Bills 2024 schedule, Allen felt motivated to leave.
The Bills schedule release is a clear parody of the hit NBC mockumentary Parks and Recreation. Allen plays the role of lovable loser Andy Dwyer, who in the series ends up living in a pit for a few episodes. Brown does the job of lead character Leslie Knope, who helps bring Dwyer out of the pit and back to relative normality.
The Buffalo Bills continue their trend off more oddball and offbeat schedule releases, which pairs well with their own oddball and offbeat players.