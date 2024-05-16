Ranking Bills' 2024 opponents by Josh Allen's career passer rating against them
The NFL has released its full 2024 schedule, giving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen confirmation of the dates and times in which he will further dismantle several professional football clubs.
Now in his seventh year as a professional quarterback, Allen has been around the block; he’s played against every team on Buffalo’s 2024 slate in the regular season before, posting pretty solid statistics against the bulk of them. Just to better acquaint you with the Bills’ 2024 schedule (and to remind you how good Allen is), we’ve ranked Buffalo’s 2024 opponents by Allen’s career passer rating against them.
All stats via Statmuse.
14 - Baltimore Ravens, Week 4 — 63.8 passer rating
Allen has started two games against the Baltimore Ravens in his professional career, not faring particularly well in either contest. He has a 63.8 regular season passer rating against Baltimore, going 1-1 in starts while throwing for 433 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick. The signal-caller made his professional debut against the Ravens, checking in for Nathan Peterman in Week 1 of his rookie season; he completed six of 15 passes.
13 - Indianapolis Colts, Week 10 — 72.2 passer rating
Allen only has one regular season matchup with the Indianapolis Colts under his belt, an abhorrent 41-15 loss in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. He passed for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks underneath the pouring Orchard Park rain; Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns in the game.
Related: FIRST LOOK: Full Bills' 2024 NFL Schedule released
12 - Arizona Cardinals, Week 1 — 77.3 passer rating
Buffalo’s franchise quarterback passed for 284 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks in a Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL season. The loss, one of the Bills’ three throughout the 2020 season, ended with the infamous ‘Hail Murray’ play, a 43-yard hail mary from Kyler Murray to Deandre Hopkins to cap off the win.
11 - New York Jets, Weeks 6 and 17 — 81.5 passer rating
Though Allen has a solid career record against the AFC East-rival Jets (7-3 in games in which he’s played a majority of the snaps), his statistics are a bit lackluster. He has a career 81.5 passer rating against the team, throwing for 2,552 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
10 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 3 — 82.4 passer rating
Though the Jacksonville Jaguars have not been particularly good in any of the seasons in which Allen has faced off against them, the Bills, as a whole, seem to struggle against them. Allen has a passer rating of 82.4 against the team, throwing for 783 yards, three touchdowns, and three picks. The 27-year-old has a career record of 1-2 against the team from Duval County; the losses include a 9-6 defeat at the hands of the Urban Meyer-led Jags in 2021 and a 25-20 loss in London last year.
9 - Detroit Lions, Week 15 — 84.0 passer rating
Allen is undefeated against Buffalo’s Great Lakes foe, passing for 457 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick.
8 - New England Patriots, Weeks 16 and 18 — 85.2 passer rating
The former All-Pro’s passer rating and record against the New England Patriots is a bit dragged down by his early matchups with the Tom Brady-led dynasty. He has a 6-5 regular season record against the team; that said, he’s passed for 2,422 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
7 - Houston Texans, Week 5 — 90.0 passer rating
Allen technically has a 1-1 regular season record against the Houston Texans, but it’s a bit skewed due to the fact that he didn’t complete one of the games; he left a 2018 contest with the club early due to an elbow injury that caused him to miss several games. He’s thrown for 332 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick against the team.
Related: Instant analysis of each game on Bills' 2024 schedule
6 - Tennessee Titans, Week 7 — 96.6 passer rating
Allen’s career against Tennessee is one of peaks and valleys; he, at times, dismantles them, and other times sees his team dismantled by them. He’s thrown for 1,234 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions against the team, posting a 3-2 record.
5 - Kansas City Chiefs, Week 11 — 97.7 passer rating
His playoff record against Kansas City leaves a bit to be desired, but Allen is generally stellar against the Chiefs in the regular season. He’s 3-1 against the team, throwing for 999 yards, nine touchdowns, and two picks.
4 - Miami Dolphins, Weeks 2 and 9 — 110.1 passer rating
Making Allen’s dominance against Miami that much more impressive is the sample size; he faces them twice a year, and the team still has no answer for him. He’s thrown for 3,363 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions against the Dolphins; he’s 10-2 against them.
3 - Los Angeles Rams, Week 14 — 123.2 passer rating
Allen has two early regular season wins against the Rams under his belt, a Week 3 win in 2020 and a Week 1 win in 2022. He passed for 608 yards, seven touchdowns, and three picks in those wins.
2 - Seattle Seahawks, Week 8 — 138.5 passer rating
Allen was near-perfect in his one career matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, a 44-24 win in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. He completed over 80% of his passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns.
1 - San Francisco 49ers, Week 13 — 139.1 passer rating
Allen’s one career matchup against his childhood club came in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season, a primetime matchup in which he passed for 375 yards and four touchdowns. It’s famously the game that inspired San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan to yearn for a more athletically-dynamic quarterback in the subsequent offseason, prompting the team to trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft for North Dakota State signal-caller Trey Lance.