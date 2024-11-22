3 unsung heroes over-performing expectations in Bills' 9-2 start
Reaching the Super Bowl often requires one or two players to exceed expectations, especially when they are not anticipated to shine or are deemed potential liabilities in the preseason. The Buffalo Bills' journey this year is no exception, with numerous new starters stepping up in the wake of significant offseason roster turnover. Starting safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were shown the exit door, and linebacker Matt Milano was placed on injured reserve before the commencement of the campaign with a bicep tear. On the offensive side, Buffalo lost starting center Mitch Morse, Gabe Davis, and Stefon Diggs.
Many counted the 2024 season as a rebuilding year for Buffalo. Fans and media alike said the team lost too many good players, too much to replace in such a short amount of time. They pointed to the Bills' lack of available cap space, too, but little did they know, the Bills had some players waiting for their time to come, and they have delivered and helped the Bills to a 9-2 record. With that, here are three Bills who have overperformed expectations through the first 11 weeks of the 2024 campaign.
S Damar Hamlin
Get this: Damar Hamlin has as many interceptions this year as New York Jets defender Sauce Gardner has in his career. Let that sink in for just a moment. Yes, both picks were easy and right in his arms, but a significant part of playing the safety position is being where you are supposed to be in any given play. Hamlin has done a terrific job of playing within the scheme and making plays when the plays are there to be made. His presence alongside Taylor Rapp in the Bills' defensive backfield has been solid and has given the Bills an excellent duo in the secondary.
C Connor McGovern
The Bills' offseason decision to release Mitch Morse sparked worries regarding Connor McGovern's capability to step up as the starting center. McGovern, previously the starting left guard for the Bills, had minimal professional experience at center. However, Bills Mafia can rest easy; McGovern has been outstanding. He has not allowed a sack or a quarterback hit this season and has only incurred two penalties. McGovern is playing at an All-Pro level and could make the Pro Bowl this season for the AFC.
LB Dorian Williams
Fans were excited to finally get a chance to see Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard play together for the Bills' defense; however, another long-term injury to Milano put those hopes on a shelf for a while. However, Dorian Williams has stepped up in Milano's place and is playing exceptional football. Williams leads the Bills with 97 tackles, which ranks 12th in the league, and five tackles for loss. Milano could return after the bye week, but Buffalo will have options to get creative with the defense when they have Milano, Williams, and Bernard available to play.
