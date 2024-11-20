Bills QB Josh Allen is on Pepsi Can now because of course he is
“Are you not entertained?!”
This iconic film quote, bellowed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus in the 2000 historical epic Gladiator, doubles as a line that epitomizes the type of football player Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is. He plays with little regard for his personal safety or well-being, routinely bowling through defenders and doing what he feels he must in order to lead his team to victory. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound signal caller broke off one of his trademarked unbelievable plays in Buffalo’s Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, reaching paydirt on a late 26-yard run that put the game out of reach and all but cemented Kansas City’s first loss of the 2024 campaign.
He was mic’d up on Sunday, but we wouldn’t be shocked to learn that he screamed “Are you not entertained?” after the score. The raucous Highmark Stadium crowd certainly would’ve answered in the affirmative.
Allen very much plays with the tenacity and relentlessness of a Roman gladiator, and it’s, thus, only natural that he’s being used in promotional materials for Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II, a sequel to the beloved Best Picture-winning film that’s set to hit domestic theaters this weekend. Those who have watched a football game over the past several weeks will know that Allen is featured in a Gladiator II-themed Pepsi commercial alongside Derrick Henry, Justin Jefferson, and Travis Kelce, and the Buffalo signal-caller, as part of the advertising efforts, has been immortalized on an actual can of Pepsi.
The former All-Pro, who shared a video of the can on his Instagram story on Tuesday, is featured on the packaging donning Bills-themed gladiator garb. The cans also feature augmented reality capabilities; fans can, per the Pepsi Instagram page, scan them to see “their favorite superstar come to life as a real-life gladiator or stunning golden Empress!”
Unfortunately for the Buffalo faithful, these cans are not available for purchase and are available only through a giveaway on Pepsi’s Instagram. Fans must comment #PepsiGladiatorIISweepstakes on the company’s pinned post to have a chance to win; the sweepstakes conclude on November 25.
Though it doesn’t look as though general fans will be able to get their hands on these cans, Allen being featured on Pepsi packaging at all just proves how prominent of a player he is in today’s football landscape. Iconic celebrities and figures have been featured on Pepsi cans in the past, and it’s cool to see the Bills’ quarterback joining the proverbial ranks.
