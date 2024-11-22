Updates on offseason departures that were supposed to sink first-place Bills
The Buffalo Bills fell out of favor with the preseason prognosticators due to the perception that they lost too many key pieces from the 2023 roster.
In reality, the level of doom and gloom was always unwarranted with the Bills returning eight starters on defense and eight more on offense, including franchise quarterback Josh Allen. As for the key departures, Buffalo was simply ridding the roster of veteran players whose value had already begun to diminish.
Still, the talking heads chose to ignore those inconvenient facts likely in an attempt to increase their views and clicks. They surmised that the Bills had lost too much to be considered a legitimate contender in 2024.
As it turns out, however, none of the six marquee departures are thriving this season. Here's an update on each player.
WR Gabe Davis, Jacksonville Jaguars
Seemingly overvalued on the free-agent market, Davis became unaffordable for the cap-strapped Bills this past offseason. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick earned a three-year contract reportedly worth $39 million from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Davis, however, has been unable to provide a spark for the 2-9 Jaguars, and it appears as if a left knee injury will end his season prematurely. In 10 appearances for his new team, Davis caught only 20 of 42 targets for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
WR Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans
It's weird to say after four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons by Diggs, but his departure can be viewed as a classic case of addition by subtraction. His performance noticeably dropped off throughout the season's second half last year and his self-centered personality had seemingly run its course.
Although his yards per catch dropped to 10.6, Diggs was on pace for another 1,000-yard campaign until tearing his ACL. He made eight starts prior to the season-ending injury.
S Micah Hyde, Free Agent
Hyde has been on record saying he would either play for the Bills in 2024 or retire. Although he has yet to officially call it quits, it appears as if the soon-to-be 34-year-old is content spending time with his family.
RELATED: Sean McDermott gives update on potentially re-signing Micah Hyde
C Mitch Morse, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Bills cut their five-year starter as a salary cap casualty and he landed with Davis in Jacksonville. Morse has started all 11 games for the Jaguars thus far in 2024, but the offense ranks 28th overall amongst NFL teams.
Meanwhile, Connor McGovern has seemingly excelled in his transition from Bills' starting left guard to center.
S Jordan Poyer, Miami Dolphins
After being released by the Bills, Poyer landed with the Miami Dolphins on a modest one-year contract. Showing signs of physical decline during his final two seasons in Buffalo, the grizzled veteran has been unable to rediscover his All-Pro form in Miami.
Still the best option the Dolphins have at the position, Poyer accounted for a costly penalty that allowed his old team to extend the game-winning drive on November 3 in Orchard Park. In terms of analytics, Poyer currently ranks amongst the league's lower tier.
CB Tre'Davious White, Baltimore Ravens
Coming back from a devastating Achilles tear, White was one of the Bills' veteran cap casualties. He signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but his time in Hollywood was short lived as he was benched four weeks into the season.
In four games with the Rams, he was responsible for four touchdowns allowed while opposing passers posted a 138.4 quarterback rating when throwing White's way. Los Angeles traded White to Baltimore at the deadline, and he logged 24 snaps in his Ravens' debut on November 17.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —