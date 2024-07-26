Dion Dawkins and the Bills bring fun back to training camp
Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has never been one to shy away from fun, and as training camp rolls on, the self-proclaimed "Shnowman" is taking team spirit to a whole new level.
Buffalo has been celebrating as a team after each touchdown it's scored throughout this year's recently-commenced training camp. This celebratory culture was implemented by offensive coordinator Joe Brady last year when he took over play-calling duties. His philosophy? Celebrate every win together.
In Dawkins' latest Instagram post, his caption speaks volumes about the team’s rejuvenated energy. After a few tough playoff years, the Bills are back, playing light, and having fun—which should send shivers down the spines of NFL teams everywhere.
Every time the Bills find themselves in the end zone, it’s not long before the entire team joins in for a group celebration.
It’s like watching a game-winning touchdown unfold, but it's just a five-yard score in training camp.
Josh Allen couldn’t agree more, stating “It’s not easy to score touchdowns in this league, as we all know," after Wednesday's practice. "When we get in there, let’s celebrate. It’s a big moment that helps our team win football games. We should be excited about it.”
Whether he’s leading a conga line or orchestrating a team-wide dance-off, Dawkins' enthusiasm is impossible to ignore. His antics are a reminder that football, at its heart, is a game meant to be enjoyed.
Watch out, NFL. The Bills are here to play, and they’re having the time of their lives doing it.