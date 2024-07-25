Bills' DE Von Miller no longer mentally hampered nearly two years later
Von Miller has finally returned to normal after 19 long months.
After tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving 2022, the Buffalo Bills' defensive end was unable to rediscover his former self in 2023. Miller came off Injured Reserve in Week 5 but failed to record a sack while clearly still bothered by the knee injury.
"Coming off of an ACL, as long as I've been around this game, is not easy. I don't care who you are," said head coach Sean McDermott at the start of training camp. "Usually, it's in that second season, the athlete's able to recapture their form. That's gonna be a challenge, but that's what Von's here to do. I know he's worked hard in the offseason."
Following another offseason, the 35-year-old Miller has been able to break out of an injured state.
"Not being hampered with a knee injury, not thinking about the knee injury every single play, not doing rehab all week. You just go out there and just play football," said Miller after Thursday's practice. "I'm not thinking about my knee. I'm not thinking about anything. I'm just thinking about being the best pass rusher I can be."
Back in OTAs, Miller was able to ditch the knee brace and seems to have cleared a psychological hurdle as a result.
"Run around, and not have to wear a knee brace, and not have to do rehab all day and mot have my offseason just committed to getting healthy is a joy in itself," said Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
RELATED: Miller mentions source of motivation during OTAs
Miller, who logged 8.0 sacks in his first 10+ games as a Bill, initially predicted that he could be productive in 2023. As it turns out, he was a little too overly ambitious. It took him until late December before he visibly became a factor on the field.
"My optimistic mindset has won for me at times and it's lost for me at times. I don't know any other way to think. I don't know any other way to view things, but the best way and the best possible scenario," said Miller, who claimed not to regret his approach to the 2023 season.
It took longer than expected, but the scenario finally appears to be just as Miller wants it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —