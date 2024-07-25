Bills OC impressed by WR Keon Coleman’s training camp debut: It ‘shows who he is’
Keon Coleman knows how to make a lasting first impression.
He did so with his authentic personality at his introductory press conference, expressing his love for chocolate chip cookies and a good bargain shortly after being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His genuine nature prompted the Buffalo faithful to take a liking to the wideout, with fans sending him gifts and painting him atop pre-existing downtown murals.
Coleman had his first opportunity to play in front of the team’s fanbase as its training camp commenced Wednesday morning, and he, again, didn’t disappoint. He took the majority of his snaps at X wide receiver, coming down with several astonishing catches, among them an incredibly impressive grab along the side of the end zone that simply has to be seen to be believed. The 21-year-old was one of the standouts of the team’s first camp practice, an encouraging sign considering the immediate role he’s expected to play within the Bills’ receiving corps.
Related: Bills playing ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ to build relationships at training camp
Buffalo’s fanbase was not the only group impressed with Coleman’s debut practice—he made an impression on his coaching staff, as well. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady praised Coleman while speaking to reporters ahead of the team’s Thursday session, stating that he’s laid a strong foundation on which he can build upon throughout the rest of camp.
“I think you can see the work that he put in [throughout] the last month,” Brady said. “It was important to him not just to get away and just enjoy a summer, he took it upon himself to make sure he’s still working on his craft. Had some opportunities yesterday and kind of made the most of them. I think that just kind of shows who he is, it’s just a matter of consistency. You can have one day, but can you follow it up? I think that’s what you have to do to be a great receiver, a great player. Excited to see him today.”
Coleman’s strong Wednesday practice came as part of a general offensive explosion that saw several Buffalo playmakers find paydirt. The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher, who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns at Florida State last season, figures to play a prominent role in the Bills’ receiving corps this season given the offseason departures of Gabriel Davis and perennial Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs; his initial performance suggests that he’s up for the task, but as Brady stated, he now needs to string consecutive promising outings together.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —