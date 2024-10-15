Bills QB Josh Allen sets NFL record with first-quarter TD vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have to do too much on the opening drive of his team’s Week 6 Monday Night Football clash with the New York Jets, completing only one pass for 14 yards on the nine-play series. Buffalo instead leaned on rookie running back Ray Davis throughout the drive, as the fourth-round pick tallied 48 yards on six carries; the series culminated with a one-yard Allen rushing score via a tush push.
Though it, again, wasn’t the most burdensome drive of Allen’s career, it still concluded in the signal-caller setting a new NFL record: per Bills PR, Allen’s first quarter touchdown was the 232nd of his career, which is the most ever recorded by a player throughout their first seven seasons in NFL history.
The record goes to show just how dominant Allen has been throughout the start of his professional tenure, namely over the past four seasons; he’s earned NFL MVP votes in three of the last four campaigns and is the only player in league history to total over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive years. Allen’s first Week 6 score allowed him to pass Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes (231) in total scores over the first seven seasons of one’s career; an important caveat is that Mahomes appeared in only one game as a rookie and did not score a touchdown.
Allen entered the season in fourth place on the list of total touchdowns through seven years, becoming tied for second place with Pro Football Hall of Fame members Dan Marino and Peyton Manning (225 total scores) after Week 1. He’s now in sole possession of first place just one quarter into Week 6; he’ll look to widen his lead throughout the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
