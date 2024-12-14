Buffalo Bills star WR should reach massive milestone against Lions
The Buffalo Bills are making their final preparations for tomorrow's showdown against the Detroit Lions. Beating a team like the Lions on the road will be no easy task, but the Bills view it as a challenge and a test to prove that they can beat the best of the best.
After losing last week and giving up 44 points to the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo wants to get back on track with a bang. Defeating Detroit would be a great way to do just that.
It will take a complete team effort on both sides of the football, but the Bills are talented enough to get the job done.
That being said, there is another storyline to watch throughout tomorrow's game as well. Amari Cooper, the team's star wide receiver, is chasing a massive career milestone.
He should be able to reach that milestone against the Lions.
With just 33 receiving yards, Cooper can reach 10,000 receiving yards for his career. He would become the 57th player in NFL history to accomplish that goal and only one of eight active players to achieve it.
Cooper finally came through with a big game last week against the Rams. He has struggled to get things going since being traded to Buffalo.
In last week's game, Cooper stepped up in the absence of both Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid. He ended up catching six passes for 95 yards. Hopefully, that is the start of Cooper playing to his full potential for the Bills.
On the season, Cooper has played in five games with Buffalo and six with the Cleveland Browns. He has totaled 40 receptions for 481 yards and three touchdowns.
Expect to see Cooper end up reaching his 10,000-yard milestone. Coming through with 33 receiving yards should not be a problem with the passing attack that the Bills have had.
This is just another wrinkle to keep an eye on in what should be a very entertaining game between two Super Bowl contenders.