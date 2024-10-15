Social media reacts to Bills' acquisition of WR Amari Cooper
Tuesday was a good day for elite wide receivers on the trade block.
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is set to trek across Lake Erie, as he's been traded to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills parted ways with a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick while Cleveland sent Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Cooper is the No. 1 wideout and target eater the Bills have lacked since Stefon Diggs departed in the 2024 offseason. Through six games this season in Cleveland, Cooper has caught 24 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Since joining the league in 2015, the 30-year-old receiver has made five Pro Bowls and had seven 1,000-yard seasons.
While many were not surprised by the Davante Adams trade to the New York Jets on Tuesday morning, the quickness of Cooper’s trade to Buffalo caught everyone off guard. It caused an uproar on social media, with many having different reactions from shock to excitement.
Even the Bills couldn’t help themselves with a reaction before their official announcement of the trade.
For the last two weeks, fans and football experts have been calling for the Bills to make a move at wide receiver. Only two receivers on Buffalo's roster had over 100 yards receiving on the year prior to the Cooper acquisition; Khalil Shakir was leading the way with 249 and Keon Coleman was in second with 201. The production from the receivers has been lackluster, and Cooper’s presence is much needed.
The financial aspect of the deal should have fans just as excited, as Buffalo has to pay Cooper under $1 million for the rest of the year. This move will excite the fanbase, especially after a hard-fought Monday Night Football win over the Jets.
