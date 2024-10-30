Report: Arctos Partners in talks to purchase minority stake in Bills
Arctos Partners has engaged in talks with the Buffalo Bills to purchase a minority stake in the franchise, Front Office Sports reports. The investment firm declined to comment on the report when asked by the outlet; NFL franchises are not allowed to comment on negotiations or interested parties until a sale is approved by the league.
Arctos Partners, per their website, is “a private investment firm focused on creating valuable solutions to complex problems.” The enterprise, per Sportico, has either directly or indirectly invested in franchises across an array of sports, including the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; it’s also invested in international soccer clubs Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Liverpool F.C. and the Aston Martin Formula 1 team.
The firm, per its website, is “the first investment platform approved to invest in multiple franchises in MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and other global leagues;” as of April of 2024, Arctos had invested in six different MLB teams, four NBA teams, four NHL teams, and two MLS sides. The NFL voted to allow the sale of minority franchise stakes to private equity firms in August; the league “has set up parameters around information disclosure for funds that own stakes in multiple [NFL] teams,” but no more than 10% of an NFL franchise can be owned by a private equity firm. The league has already approved Arctos as a suitor.
The Athletic reported in mid-April that Bills owner Terry Pegula was open to selling as much as 25% of the franchise, with COO Pete Guelli telling The Buffalo News in June that outside interest had been high. It was reported in mid-October that a group headlined by former NBA superstars Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady and former United States Men’s National Team striker Jozy Altidore had engaged in talks to buy a minority share of the franchise; only time will tell if either party ultimately secures a stake in the club.
