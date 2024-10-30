Sean McDermott provides encouraging update on Bills LB Matt Milano’s 2024 status
The Western New York faithful let out a collective sigh of disappointment in mid-August when star Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a bicep tear, an ailment that was set to keep the dynamic 30-year-old defender out “indefinitely.” The fanbase’s optimism was renewed slightly in late August when Buffalo placed the former All-Pro on injured reserve not with a season-ending designation, but instead with a “designated to return” tag, indicating that the team was hopeful that he would be able to return to the lineup before the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.
That hope still exists, per head coach Sean McDermott, who spoke about Milano’s rehab during his Wednesday media availability. The sideline boss detailed the stalwart’s recovery while speaking to reporters, stating that he’s progressing as expected and has maintained a defensive leadership role amid his rehabilitation.
Related: Crucial Bills LB Terrel Bernard to return to practice on Wednesday
“There is [hope that he’ll return],” McDermott said. “I don’t know a lot of the detail, I just kind of know a big-picture view of Matt. He’s moving in the right direction, I see him every day. He’s one of the leaders on our football team, and I’ve even felt that more this year even than I did last year.
“I think the rehab process this year, with this injury, is slightly different than last year’s situation, so it’s enabled him to be around more this year and be a positive influence on our football team in the linebacker room and the defensive room and overall. You see him on the sideline during games, too, his influence is important down there for me and for us. I think we’re moving in the right direction. Any more detail on that, I couldn’t give you right now.”
It’s been some time since Bills fans have seen Milano play live reps, as he missed the vast majority of the 2023 campaign after suffering a tibia fracture in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. His prolonged absence has perhaps prompted some national pundits to forget how impactful of a player the former fifth-round pick is when available, but few linebackers are more consistently dynamic than a healthy Milano; he’s tallied 488 tackles, 39 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions as a professional, this stat line a testament to his seemingly innate nose for the football.
Initial reports suggested that Buffalo expected Milano to be available at some point in December, and McDermott’s comments would indicate that this is still the target timeline. Sophomore linebacker Dorian Williams has filled in admirably in Milano’s absence; though the second-year defender has experienced growing pains (particularly in pass coverage), he’s generally played well, notching 72 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —