WATCH: Bills WR Khalil Shakir displays tremendous effort to score his first TD of season
Khalil Shakir was the subject of much offseason discourse in Western New York, and he’s gotten his 2024 campaign off to a strong start.
The 24-year-old scored a touchdown in the third quarter of the Buffalo Bills Week 1 clash with the Arizona Cardinals, a screen pass that the wideout took 11 yards to the endzone. He showed great vision and fought through immense contact en route to the house, a tremendous effort that gave Buffalo its first lead of the day. The touchdown—which was Shakir’s second reception of the game—put the Bills up 24-17.
Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins deserves a hat tip on the play, as he pulled off an incredible block and helped pave the way for his wideout.
The Buffalo faithful anticipated that Shakir, who broke out last year to the tune of 39 receptions for 611 yards, would see an increased role this season following the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. If he continues to stack efforts like he did on this play, it’s going to be difficult for the Bills’ brass to keep him off the field.
