Preseason favorite LB, four other rookies headline Bills inactives vs. Cardinals
The Buffalo Bills have released their inactives list ahead of their Week 1 clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Four members of Buffalo’s 2024 NFL Draft class will have their regular season debuts delayed, as will undrafted free agent Joe Andreessen, who orchestrated a Cinderella run to the 53-man roster during the preseason.
The Bills’ inactives list consists of Andreessen, safety Cole Bishop, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, defensive end Javon Solomon, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, tackle Ryan Van Demark, and defensive end Dawuane Smoot. Solomon was ruled out Friday before Smoot was ruled out on Saturday; practice squad defender Kameron Cline will dress in their place.
Andreessen and Bishop are perhaps the most notable names on the list, Andreessen because of his stellar preseason and Bishop because of his draft capital (he was selected in the second round of the 2024 draft). The rookie safety did miss the majority of the summer with a shoulder injury, but he was a full participant in practice throughout the entire week and did not have a game designation on the final injury report, suggesting that his inclusion on the inactives list was a coaching decision (unless he suffered a late-week setback). Van Pran-Granger’s inclusion on the inactive list was perhaps tipped by center Will Clapp’s promotion from the practice squad Saturday afternoon.
Rookies Ray Davis, Keon Coleman, Brandon Codrington, and Tylan Grable will make their NFL debuts on Sunday. Grable fills the backup offensive tackle role typically inhabited by Van Demark, who is inactive for Week 1.
Buffalo’s Week 1 contest kicks off at 1:00 p.m.
