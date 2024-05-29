Bills GM likens WR group to Baskin-Robbins: 'We've got a lot of flavors'
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane recently appeared on an episode of The Athletic Football Show, providing insight into his roster-building strategy and the team's salary cap. Among his talking points were some icy comments about the team's wide receiver group, which he likened to a classic ice cream chain.
“Our receiver room is like Baskin-Robbins, we’ve got a lot of flavors," Beane said. "We’ve got some size guys in Keon [Coleman], [Chase] Claypool, Tyrell Shavers that was here on our practice squad last year. As far as complementary pieces, you’ve got a big X in Keon, you’ve got [Khalil] Shakir, who, probably position one is slot, but can play outside. [Curtis] Samuel, you can play him outside and hand him the ball out of the backfield.”
Well, he’s not wrong, is he?
Buffalo's receiving corps has felt largely shallow over the past few seasons, deploying largely samey receivers barring Gabriel Davis. Now the Bills' receiving corps has evolved into a more well-rounded unit. While they are lacking in high-level talent after losing Stefon Diggs, they have found more balance and versatility. They've also added youth, replacing veterans with ascending young players both returning and new to the roster in the likes of Coleman, Shakir, and Shavers.
Beane went into more depth about the different ‘flavors’ of receivers:
“We’ve added [Marquez Valdes-Scantling], he obviously can play inside and out," Beane said. "He’s got a vertical presence, another size guy added to the group. We’ve got some other pieces as well, Mack Hollins is another big guy in our group that we added this offseason. Mack is a big-time leader, I don’t know that he’s played with a guy [like] Josh, I know he’s excited to play with a guy like that. Mack is a guy that brings an edge and a toughness and has played fourth-down as well.”
It’s clear that Beane had the intention of rebuilding his receiving corps, looking for guys who aren’t only more diverse in terms of playstyle, but in terms of personality, as well. Beane is obviously high on Hollins, as he values his toughness, leadership, and versatility. The Bills also get championship pedigree in the form of the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Valdes-Scantling, also adding a big-bodied speedy presence.
To put a cap, or a cone, rather, on the conversation, Beane spoke about the team's tight end group, saying that both Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid figure to factor heavily into the team's passing attack.
“The other thing people are just looking at is the people that line up in the wide receiver room, but our tight ends, they can catch the ball too," Beane said. "Those guys are heavily involved in the passing game with Dawson [Knox] and Dalton Kincaid. Don’t forget those guys. I would say if you look at the Chiefs run, they’ve done a good job, I would say that thing is built around—it’s obviously built around [Patrick] Mahomes—but the receiving corps, it starts with 87.”
That is a not subtle comparison to one of the best tight ends in the league in Travis Kelce, and by the looks of it, Beane believes that Kincaid will be the focal point of this new-look Bills offense. Kincaid has all the talent to be that focal point and in his rookie year, we saw the potential production of the young tight end. He had 73 catches, 673 yards, and two touchdowns, which is an impressive outing as a rookie.
So what flavor of Baskin-Robins ice cream is rookie receiver Keon Coleman? Bubblegum? Cookie Dough? Impossible to say because it’s an insane question? Yeah, we’ll go with that answer.