WATCH: CBS NFL Today crew joins Bills Mafia, partakes in gameday tradition
There was no fear amongst The NFL Today crew as they broadcasted live in front of the raucous Buffalo faithful Sunday afternoon, putting their bodies on the line for the love of entertainment of the fans.
On Sunday, CBS' The NFL Today crew shot their pregame show from outside of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to further add to the hype ahead of the Buffalo Bills' hotly anticipated Week 11 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Feeding off the energy of Bills Mafia, the crew decided it would be fun to show Bills fans they can join in on their gameday traditions by jumping through tables.
Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt started the fun by jumping through the first table. CBS Mornings co-anchor and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson called for another table and he proceeded to do the same thing.
Even Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher jumped through a table, as CBS had a fun stat: Cowher has jumped through a table before in his 'career,' doing so ahead of Buffalo's Wild Card round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan rounded it out with his own rendition of the Bills tradition, destroying his own table. The NFL Today host James Brown teased about jumping on top of a table, but did not participate.
The crew would later make their predictions for the game as Burleson and Watt selected the Chiefs to win. Cowher and Ryan each took the Bills to pull off the win at home.
Buffalo and Kansas City square off at 4:25 EST, with the Chiefs entering the game as the only undefeated team in the NFL at 9-0. The Bills hold the second-best record in the AFC with an 8-2 record as they look for their sixth straight win.
